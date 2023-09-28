Hy-Vee presents $115,000+ check to Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee presented Channel One Regional Food Bank with a check Thursday morning at its West Circle Drive branch.

The supermarket chain donated $115,422.24 dollars to fight against food insecurity in the community.

This donation is part of Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge campaign that collaborates with its neighboring food banks.

The check was the sum of customers rounding-up their purchase totals after shopping at Hy-Vee for the past four months.

“When we heard the amount that Hy-Vee and the community raised in four months... This is four months! $115,000 dollars! We were just blown away at the generosity. So, thank you to Hy-Vee. Thank you to the community.”

Channel One’s Executive Director says everyone can donate by choosing to round up after their purchase at the register. She says every dollar counts.

