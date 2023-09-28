Hy-Vee presents $115,000+ check to Channel One Regional Food Bank

By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee presented Channel One Regional Food Bank with a check Thursday morning at its West Circle Drive branch.

The supermarket chain donated $115,422.24 dollars to fight against food insecurity in the community.

This donation is part of Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge campaign that collaborates with its neighboring food banks.

The check was the sum of customers rounding-up their purchase totals after shopping at Hy-Vee for the past four months.

“When we heard the amount that Hy-Vee and the community raised in four months... This is four months! $115,000 dollars! We were just blown away at the generosity. So, thank you to Hy-Vee. Thank you to the community.”

Channel One Regional Food Bank Executive Director Virginia Witherspoon Merritt

Channel One’s Executive Director says everyone can donate by choosing to round up after their purchase at the register. She says every dollar counts.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

