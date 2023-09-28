Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage

Crash in northwest Rochester causes power outage(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A crash in northwest Rochester caused a power outage Wednesday night.

Rochester Police say dispatch was alerted of a crash in a back yard just at 8:22 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old male driver was southbound on Hillsboro Drive when he swerved to avoid a parked car. The teen crashed into an electrical box and then went through a backyard fence on the 4000 block of Villa Road NW.

No one was hurt but some residents did lose power for a time.

