Clearing skies today; Bright and summer-like this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While widespread cloud cover continues to hover in the region today, the rain we’ve been dealing with over the past week has moved out of the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with gradual clearing of the cloud cover in the afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky in the late afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low 70s with a slight southeast breeze.

Clouds will give way to sunshine in the late afternoon and high temps will be in the low 70s. (KTTC)

Warm air will build northward on Friday ahead of a slow-moving cold front that will be approaching from the west. There will be a few clouds in the area during the day with partly sunny conditions expected overall and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. A south breeze will help in the warming process, reaching 20 miles per hour at times.

We'll have sunshine with a south breeze and high temps will be in the upper 70s and low 80s Friday afternoon. (KTTC)

We’ll have partly cloudy skies during the evening hours tomorrow and temperatures will be in the low 70s. The Harvest Moon (the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox) will rise in the east at 7:13 PM and we should have good conditions for viewing that. Clouds will thicken later in the night and there will be a chance of isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm or two after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

The Harvest Moon will rise in the east Friday evening. (KTTC)

Saturday will start with a chance of isolated showers until just before noon. We’ll have abundant sunshine in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s and a south breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

Sunday looks similarly warm with mostly sunny skies and southerly winds. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s across the area.

High temps this weekend will be in the low and mid-80s. There will be a chance of isolated showers early on Saturday. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will start with unseasonably warm conditions for early October, and then turn cooler later in the week. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday and Tuesday before a cold front brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. There will be isolated showers lagging behind the front next Thursday and Friday with high temperatures cooling to more seasonable the 60s.

High temps will be in the 80s over the weekend. The best chances of rain will be early on Saturday and next Wednesday. (KTTC)

The following weekend may be slightly cooler than normal. There are signs that highs may be in the low 60s or even upper 50s for part of the weekend, so we can certainly plan on a lot of variety in the coming days!

Temps will be much warmer than the seasonal average over the weekend. Readings will slowly cool to more fall-like levels in the following weekend. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.