City pushes to renew local sales tax

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –As the sales tax is set to expire in 2024, the city is putting forward a $205 million plan to renew the sales tax to address many of the City’s long-term needs that our community members helped prioritize. The plan is to include an economic vitality und, street reconstruction, flood control, regional sports and a recreation complex.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms was our guest Wednesday on Midwest Access to talk more about the sales tax.

If you would like more information about the renewal efforts, you can visit its website at renewrochester.org.

