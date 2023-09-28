Chalk the Block 2023 this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'Art is the Highest Form of Hope’ is the theme for this year’s ‘Chalk the Block celebration happening September 30 at Graham Park (Olmsted County Fairgrounds Lot B). Professional artists, neighborhoods, schools as well as community members of all talents and ages are welcome. Artists chalking times start at 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. with an award ceremony from 2 p.m. to 2:15 pm. Mayor Kim Norton and Rene Halasy, Executive Director of RNeighbors were guests Thursday on Midwest Access to talk more about the event.

