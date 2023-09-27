Summer-like temperatures return this weekend

Highs could warm into the 80s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 27, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After showers and storms dominated the forecast for the past several days, dry and sunny weather will settle in late this week.

Back to the 80s
Back to the 80s(KTTC)

Temperatures on Thursday will be around seasonal averages in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong upper-level ridge will push into the central portion of the U.S. which will lead to well above-average temperatures this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday through next Tuesday. This weekend, we’ll have highs in the lower 80s with sunny skies.

This could be our warmest stretch of weather (in terms of 80-degree weather) since 2011. We are looking at 3-5 straight days in the 80s, this has not happened since 2011 when we had 7 straight days in the 80s at RST. Our monthly average is just 1 day in the 80s in the month of October since 2000.

80-degree stats in October
80-degree stats in October(KTTC)
7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Dry conditions will continue through the middle of next week. Our next rain chance will be late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

