Shop Sip-N-Stroll event in downtown Albert Lea

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) –A Day of shopping, sipping and strolling will happen Oct. 14 for Albert Lea’s downtown fall event. The way the event works is by purchasing a ‘Stroll Bag’ from the Albert Lea Main Street office located at 132 N Broadway. Sales open Oct. 2. Your Stroll Bag will include a double-wall stainless drink tumbler, free goodies, community discounts and a 2023 Sip Passport.

On October 14 you go downtown with your tumbler and Sip Passport, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each participating store will have a drink station and store specials available to you. There will be 10 Sip Stops and POP-UP shops. Holly Babcock, Executive Director of Albert Lea Main Street Program and Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau was our guest on MIdwest Access Wednesday to talk more about the event.

For more information you can check it out here.

