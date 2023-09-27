Public meeting for Highway 57 Mantorville reconstruction project

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Your input is wanted on the Highway 57 Mantorville Reconstruction Project.

The plan includes the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) removing the entire road and replacing it with new materials, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and lighting.

During that time, the City of Mantorville will also replace sanitary sewer, water mains, and storm sewer utilities.

The meeting will be held in person from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Dodge County Government Services building, located at 721 N. Main Street in Mantorville.

Attendees will learn about the 2024 construction project and provide feedback on potential issues or concerns that the project team should know about during project planning.

