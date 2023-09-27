Public meeting for Highway 57 Mantorville reconstruction project

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Your input is wanted on the Highway 57 Mantorville Reconstruction Project.

The plan includes the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) removing the entire road and replacing it with new materials, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and lighting.

During that time, the City of Mantorville will also replace sanitary sewer, water mains, and storm sewer utilities.

The meeting will be held in person from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Dodge County Government Services building, located at 721 N. Main Street in Mantorville.

Attendees will learn about the 2024 construction project and provide feedback on potential issues or concerns that the project team should know about during project planning.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Fatal Crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover
Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
Ansley Travo
19-year-old from Zumbrota training to become cobbler
Carnival worker arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor in La Crescent

Latest News

Public meeting for Highway 57 Mantorville reconstruction project
Public meeting for Highway 57 Mantorville reconstruction project
At Monday’s city council meeting, the Albert Lea city council voted unanimously to eliminate...
Albert Lea Library eliminates late fees, Darian Leddy reports
Albert Lea library
Albert Lea Public Library eliminates late fees for all materials
Highway 58 near Goodhue to have new roundabout by next July