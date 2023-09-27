Pet of the week: Mike Wazowski

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week Mike Wazowski a three-month-old male kitten joined us in our studio Wednesday.

Here's what Paws and Claws had to say about Mike Wazowski:

He’s a 3 1/2 month old black and white neutered male tuxedo kitty who was left in a cardboard box at the shelter door on Aug 24th. He was not in good shape - malnourished, dehydrated and with a very enlarged right eye. Inside the box was a note from 4 very kind and concerned WSU students who had found the kitten and tried to help him. The box had food, water, and bedding for the poor kitten. These kind rescuers pleaded with us to “save him”. Mike got good vet care, fluids, pain meds and had to have his eye removed.” He’s doing great now and needs a loving home.

If you would like more information, you can call Paws and Claws at: (507) 288-7226

