Only 1 in 4 adults plan to get updated COVID-19 shot, survey says

Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Source: CNN/EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE/CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans are not racing to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Only about 25% of adults say they definitely plan to get the shot while 33% say they definitely will not get it, according to a new survey from the nonprofit health policy group KFF.

As for children, 40% of parents in the survey said they intend to get the new shot for their kids and teens.

These updated COVID-19 vaccines were designed to help the body fight off the latest variants.

They come as America faces an uptick in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Fatal Crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover
Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
Ansley Travo
19-year-old from Zumbrota training to become cobbler
Carnival worker arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor in La Crescent

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US officials say soldier Travis King is in American custody after release from North Korea
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Crowds of masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say
A Jonesboro Police Officer and resident speak out after a chicken chase goes viral. It all...
Chicken leads police officer on chase in Arkansas
Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Union City,...
Sen. Bob Menendez will appear in court in his bribery case as he rejects calls to resign
Edward Klarmann was arrested after police said he flipped off and exposed himself to an officer...
Man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer, police say