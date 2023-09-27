McDonald’s adding 2 new sauces to menu

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.
The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.(CNN, McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New sauces are coming to McDonald’s next month.

The popular fast-food chain says for a limited time, it’s adding two more to its dipping sauce lineup.

The first new addition is the Sweet & Spicy Jam.

McDonald’s describes it as a “jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper.”

It’s the first-ever “breakfast-inspired” dipping sauce to be served at McDonald’s in the United States.

The second is called Mambo Sauce.

It’s inspired by a tomato-based sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce popular in Washington, D.C.

McDonald’s has partnered with chefs and influencers to show off what the new sauces can be paired with.

The new sauces will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries
Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested after groping young girl
Fatal Crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover

Latest News

Highway 58 near Goodhue to have new roundabout by next July
Goodhue mn
Highway 58 near Goodhue to have new roundabout by next July
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress says it wants to avoid a shutdown, but the House and Senate are moving even further apart