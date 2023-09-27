Local restoration company hosts appreciation lunch for first responders

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Service Restoration hosted an appreciation lunch Wednesday morning for first responders at the Rochester Police Department’s North Station.

Members from the company grilled burgers and hotdogs for the first responders who visited from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Service Restoration’s Business Development Director Ray Sandey says he wanted to give back to the first responders all the work that they do.

He says the company did a similar lunch event last year and hopes to do this more frequently.

”I think it’s great. They are great people. They got a great sense of humor. They seem very happy that we are doing it. We are ahppy to do it. We just bring a lot of food and beverages, and just try to make a nice time out of it.”

Service Restoration is a state-licensed local restoration company that provides 24/7 emergency cleanup and disaster management.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.