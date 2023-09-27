Highway 58 near Goodhue to have new roundabout by next July

GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is using $2.5 million in federal funding to build a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 58 and County Road 9.

This intersection is located just south of the “Welcome to Goodhue” sign along Highway 58 between Zumbrota and Red Wing.

According to MNDOT, a roundabout would decrease the likelihood of accidents taking place at this intersection. Records show 18 accidents occurred at this intersection from 2017-2021, one of which was fatal.

“The roundabout is definitely a preferred safety improvement.,” said MNDOT Project Manager Chad Hanson. “We have a history of other intersections that have been improved similar to this one.”

MNDOT says mid-April 2024 is when the project should start, and the roundabout should be up-and-running early July.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.