Highway 58 near Goodhue to have new roundabout by next July

By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is using $2.5 million in federal funding to build a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 58 and County Road 9.

This intersection is located just south of the “Welcome to Goodhue” sign along Highway 58 between Zumbrota and Red Wing.

According to MNDOT, a roundabout would decrease the likelihood of accidents taking place at this intersection. Records show 18 accidents occurred at this intersection from 2017-2021, one of which was fatal.

“The roundabout is definitely a preferred safety improvement.,” said MNDOT Project Manager Chad Hanson. “We have a history of other intersections that have been improved similar to this one.”

MNDOT says mid-April 2024 is when the project should start, and the roundabout should be up-and-running early July.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries
Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested after groping young girl
Fatal Crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover

Latest News

Highway 58 near Goodhue to have new roundabout by next July
Taco Tuesday on Midwest Access
‘Taco Tuesday’ time at Midwest Access
Taco Johns drops by Midwest Access
State senators touring Rochester for closer look at housing efforts
State senators tour Rochester for closer look at affordable housing efforts