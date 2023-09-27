Celebrating Rochester’s Ethiopian Community

Ethiopian 'Meskel' Celebration Oct. 1
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Ethiopian St. George Orthodox Church is inviting the community to celebrate ‘Meskel’ this weekend on October 1. ‘Meskel’ is a holiday in Ethiopian Orthodox and Eritrean Orthodox churches that commemorate the discovery of the ‘True Cross’ by empress Helena in the fourth century. This is the third year for the Rochester Ethiopian St, George Church. The event will take place at Cascade Lake located at 88 23rd Ave SW. Some of the activities at the ceremony will include food and drinks from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the ceremony starting from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be music, an Ethiopian Coffee ceremony and a bonfire.

Members from the Ethiopian St. George Orthodox Church were guests Wednesday on Midwest Access to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information about the event, you can call Tewodros Tamire at (507) 202-2756.

