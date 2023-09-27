Albert Lea Public Library eliminates late fees for all materials

At Monday’s city council meeting, the Albert Lea city council voted unanimously to eliminate late fees for all adult library materials.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us may remember the days when you forgot to return your library books on time, so you had to cough up the change to pay for your late fee.

Well, many libraries are actually getting rid of these fees, most recently Albert Lea.

At Monday’s city council meeting, the Albert Lea city council voted unanimously to eliminate late fees for all adult library materials.

Last year, the library got rid of late fees for youth materials and saw a lot of success. It saw a lot more items being checked out and more people signing up for library cards.

The library board presented their findings to the council and library leaders say getting them on board to eliminate all fees went smoothly.

Patrons would still need to pay fees for lost or damaged items, and if you don’t return an item on time, you won’t be able to check out something else until it’s returned.

“We have quite a few patrons whose cards are blocked because they have too many fines, so by eliminating that we hope that we get a lot of those back. We also know there’s people in our community that might stay away from the library because of the fear of getting fines and then not being able to pay them down, so we hope that we get some more card holders as well as increasing circulation,” Director of Albert Lea Public Library Annice Sevett said.

If you return something late and you feel guilty about it, the Friends of the Library in Albert Lea is always accepting donations.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Fatal Crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover
Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
Ansley Travo
19-year-old from Zumbrota training to become cobbler
Carnival worker arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor in La Crescent

Latest News

At Monday’s city council meeting, the Albert Lea city council voted unanimously to eliminate...
Albert Lea Library eliminates late fees, Darian Leddy reports
Highway 58 near Goodhue to have new roundabout by next July
Goodhue mn
Highway 58 near Goodhue to have new roundabout by next July
Taco Tuesday on Midwest Access
‘Taco Tuesday’ time at Midwest Access