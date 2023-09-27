3 dead after car being pursued by police crashes in Indianapolis minutes after police end pursuit

This photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows a vehicle that was heavily damaged in a...
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows a vehicle that was heavily damaged in a crash that killed three people, Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. The crash occurred minutes after police had called off a pursuit of one of the vehicles which they had been chasing for reckless driving.(Indiana State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people including a teenage boy died when a sports car being chased by police in Indianapolis collided with another vehicle just minutes after officers ended their pursuit, authorities said Wednesday.

An Indiana state trooper began the pursuit Tuesday night when the driver of a Dodge Challenger fled the officer’s attempt to pull it over on suspicion of reckless driving on Indianapolis’ far east side, state police said.

The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes, traversing several city streets before shifting into rural areas of adjacent Hancock County and then back toward Indianapolis’ east side, police said. State troopers and other officers tried to deploy stop sticks but couldn’t get into position to stop the car, police said.

After the car left a “rural, low populated area” and began returning to Indianapolis’ east side, troopers ended their pursuit at 9:50 p.m., in part due to the driver’s aggressive, reckless driving.

About five minutes later, police learned there had been a serious crash involving two vehicles close to the area where the pursuit had started.

Officers found that the car, which was carrying three people, drove through a red light and collided at “extremely high speed” with a vehicle being driven by a woman who was traveling alone.

The woman, who died at a hospital, was identified as Makayla Hankins, 21, by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Two male passengers who were extricated from the Challenger’s wreckage were pronounced dead at a hospital and identified by the coroner’s office as Christian Leyba-Gonzalez, 14, and Jose Gonzalez Jr., 32.

Police identified the Challenger’s driver as Luis Leyba-Gonzalez, 19, adding he suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death, police said.

Leyba-Gonzalez has not been formally charged, according to online court records, and it was unclear Wednesday if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Fatal Crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover
Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
Ansley Travo
19-year-old from Zumbrota training to become cobbler
Mayo Clinic block party
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation block party

Latest News

A man and woman who both wished to remain unidentified wait in line to buy MegaMillions lottery...
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida
Lemon laws
Lemon laws: What to do if you’ve been sold a defective car
Getting car problems fixed can be a major headache. Caresse Jackman provides tips if you're...
Lemon laws: What to do if you’ve been sold a defective car
UAW members cheer as employees walkout from the Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center on Friday,...
Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies