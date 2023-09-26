La Crescent Kwik Trip sells Powerball ticket that wins $50,000

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (KTTC) – A Powerball ticket purchased at a La Crescent Kwik Trip for the September 25th drawing has won $50,000.

The ticket matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball to win.

The Kwik Trip where the ticket was bought is located at 319 S. 3rd St.

The winner can claim the big prize by mail or at any Minnesota Lottery office.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on September 25th are 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and the Powerball is 4.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.