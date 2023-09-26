Updated COVID-19 shots now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacies for people 12+

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that its Midwest pharmacies are now offering the updated COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 season.

At this time, the updated vaccines are available to those 12 and older.

Hy-Vee said updated COVID-19 vaccines for younger age groups will be available at select locations in the coming weeks.

The vaccine is formulated to provide protection against more recent virus strains.

The FDA and CDC have recommended that all people older than six months should receive the updated Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for this season. Hy-Vee said those who have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least two months after their last dose before receiving the new shot.

Hy-Vee said recipients should bring their insurance card if they have insurance, Medicare Part B red, white, and blue card if they are a Medicare recipient, and a photo ID.

Hy-Vee said people without insurance may still receive the vaccine for free through the CDC’s Bridge Access Program through December 31, 2024, but Hy-Vee is not currently a part of that program. To find a provider, patients may visit here.

KTTC reached out to Hy-Vee locations in Rochester. They said the shots are available by appointment only. You may register here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.