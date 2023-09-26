UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover

Fatal Crash graphic
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR DOVER, Minn. (KTTC) – A woman from La Crosse, Wisconsin has died after being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 near Dover on Monday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joan Yeatman, 83, was eastbound in a 2018 Honda HR-V when her vehicle rolled in the median near milepost 228.

She was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release more information Tuesday at 1 p.m. KTTC will update this story when that information is released.

