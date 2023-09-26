UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Two children are dead with two other young people in the hospital after a car collided with an Amish buggy Monday morning.

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, a southbound 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV collided with a southbound two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102.

Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, were killed in the crash. A nine and a 13-year-old were both taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. All four of the children in the buggy were siblings and live in rural Stewartville.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner is a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with assistance from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol. According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, State Patrol is working to reconstruct the crash to find out what happened.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.