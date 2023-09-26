UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Two children are dead with two other young people in the hospital after a car collided with an Amish buggy Monday morning.

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, a southbound 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV collided with a southbound two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102.

Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, were killed in the crash. A nine and a 13-year-old were both taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. All four of the children in the buggy were siblings and live in rural Stewartville.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner is a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with assistance from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol. According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, State Patrol is working to reconstruct the crash to find out what happened.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested after groping young girl
Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
road construction
SW Rochester bridge construction starts Monday

Latest News

The Grow Store in Rochester
Local garden store focuses on indoor growing
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Taco Tuesday on Midwest Access
‘Taco Tuesday’ time at Midwest Access
Fatal Fillmore County buggy crash update - clipped version