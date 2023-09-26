ThinkPINK Color Run/Walk event to benefit breast cancer patients

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) –ThinkPINK Color Fun Run/Walk community event and fundraiser will benefit local people through the Winona Health Foundation Breast Cancer Fund. The event will begin Sunday October 8 at Unity Park located at 860 Parks Avenue in Winona. Sign-in begins at 9 a.m. Run/Walk begins at 10 a.m. There will be activities such as music, mascot relay race, hair chalk, face painting and more.

Winona Health has many volunteers including Knitted Knockers, a group of women who knit special handmade breast prostheses. Knitted Knockers came by the Midwest Access studio on Tuesday to show us their knitted products and talk more about the event.

To sign-up or get more information you can contact its website here.

