Stray rain chances on Wednesday; Warm temperatures by the weekend

80s could return this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another round of stray showers will be possible on Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to be slightly below average.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Stray showers will be possible through the mid-afternoon. Wind will be out of the east around 5-10 mph.

Rochester Rainfall
Rochester Rainfall(KTTC)

With the showers and storms over the weekend, the rainfall total at RST has reached 3.2″. RST now has a surplus of 0.20″ of rainfall. The seasonal departure is now at -4.5″.

Fall Colors
Fall Colors(KTTC)

Fall colors are quickly coming too! Most of SE MN is now in approaching the 25-50% range. Take advantage of the warm temperatures this upcoming weekend to see the colors!

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s this upcoming weekend. Sunny skies and warm conditions will dominate the upper Midwest Saturday through Monday.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested after groping young girl
Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Fatal Crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover

Latest News

Sarah's Noon forecast - 9/26/23
Sarah's Noon forecast - 9/26/23
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Cool with showers today and Wednesday; Sunny and warmer late this week
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather
Estimated rainfall amounts
Isolated showers tonight and Tuesday