Stray rain chances on Wednesday; Warm temperatures by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another round of stray showers will be possible on Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to be slightly below average.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Stray showers will be possible through the mid-afternoon. Wind will be out of the east around 5-10 mph.

Rochester Rainfall (KTTC)

With the showers and storms over the weekend, the rainfall total at RST has reached 3.2″. RST now has a surplus of 0.20″ of rainfall. The seasonal departure is now at -4.5″.

Fall Colors (KTTC)

Fall colors are quickly coming too! Most of SE MN is now in approaching the 25-50% range. Take advantage of the warm temperatures this upcoming weekend to see the colors!

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s this upcoming weekend. Sunny skies and warm conditions will dominate the upper Midwest Saturday through Monday.

