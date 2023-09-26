Senate Housing and Homelessness Prevention Committee visiting SE Minnesota Tuesday

FILE — Minnesota Capitol Building
FILE — Minnesota Capitol Building
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Senate Housing and Homelessness Prevention Committee plans to visit southeast Minnesota Tuesday.

The committee will be touring different housing projects throughout the area, including redevelopment, Community Land Trust, downtown and outside of downtown neighborhoods, energy efficiency project for multifamily, workforce housing, partnership examples, development happening along transit corridor, zoning updates and changes, and future opportunities.

It will also learn about the impact of new dedicated funding for housing that passed in the 2023 budget and meet with local officials to hear about further steps that need to be taken for housing in the upcoming legislative session.

Some members included in the visit are Vice-Chair Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester) and Chair Sen. Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville).

The tour begins at 11 a.m. at City Hall in Rochester. It will then move to two different locations in Kasson (800 3rd Street SW and 64475 245th Avenue) at 3 p.m.

