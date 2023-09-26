Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation block party

By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of Mayo Clinic employees made their way Tuesday to downtown Rochester for an annual employee appreciation block party.

Organizers said they expected 30,000 employees to attend the event from 11 a.m. to 8 a.m. Dozens of food vendors set up at Peace Plaza and Annenberg Plaza.

There was also live music and trivia with prizes.

“We so value our partnerships and our community here in Rochester,” Mayo Clinic Chief Communications Officer Dr. Halena Gazelka said. “Our staff are a big part of this community and I know they enjoy getting to know more about the businesses here and experiencing them and the same for the businesses of our staff. and so, it’s a wonderful opportunity.”

