Local school recognized as one of “America’s Healthiest Schools 2023″

By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Pine Island Elementary was recognized as one of America’s Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. It was one of 781 schools across the country.

For Pine Island Elementary, physical education plays a crucial role in its curriculum. it is normal for any class to start with light exercises as the school prioritizes keeping its students healthy and happy.

“A lot of people my age and older don’t realize how important physical education is in mental health and wellbeing for kids.”

Pine Island School District Health & Wellness Coordinator Tom Horner

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation acknowledged Pine Island Elementary for “Strengthening Social-Emotional Health & Learning” and “Bolstering Physical Education & Activity.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to be recognized as one of the healthiest schools for being active and in mental health, because mental health is a topic becoming more and more prevalent throughout our nation.”

Pine Island Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Jacob Bastyr

One of the school’s classrooms also participated in Hy-Vee KidsFit Squat Challenge and was one of the top ten highest scorers in the nation. In celebration, Hy-Vee visited Pine Island Elementary with a snack cart and gifted the school a bench.

“Hy-Vee brought an entire snack cart and everything for the school. It’s our teachers, it’s our community who all kinda just jump in together and do these amazing things.”

Pine Island School District Health & Wellness Coordinator Tom Horner

Horner says he is especially grateful for all the teachers and staff who aim to ensure every Pine Island Elementary Student is happy and active.

Three other schools in Minnesota made the list of America’s Healthiest Schools: TEAM Academy in Waseca, Brooklyn Center Early College Academy, and Rogers High School.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested after groping young girl
Two children are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
UPDATE: Two children dead, two others injured in Fillmore County buggy crash
Fatal Crash graphic
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash on I-90 near Dover

Latest News

KTTC News at Noon
Pine Island Elementary recognized as one of "America's Healthiest Schools 2023"
KTTC News at 6
MnDOT: Construction projects overall on schedule
Creepy Doll Contest hosted by History Center of Olmsted County
Creepy Doll Contest returns for fifth year
Powerball Logo
La Crescent Kwik Trip sells Powerball ticket that wins $50,000