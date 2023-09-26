Local garden store focuses on indoor growing

The Grow Store in Rochester
The Grow Store in Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Focused on horticulture with a passion for nature, the owners of the Urban Grow Store offer state of the art grow equipment and supplies focused on indoor growing,

The owners stopped by Midwest Access Tuesday to show more of what their store has to offer which is located at 275 37th St NE.

If you would like more information about Grow Store you can contact its website here or call them at (507) 906-0342.

