Local agritourism industry experiences impact of drought.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many have been grateful to see rain over the past few days, but for farmers it’s too little, too late.

Owner of Wescott Orchard in Elgin Thomas Wescott said apples are not as susceptible to weather as other crops in the region and the drier weather can sometimes work in their favor.

“We had a really clean crop there’s very few defects and very few issues with pests or fungus or bacteria,” Thomas Wescott said.

The owners of the orchard explained there will still be plenty of apples to go around, they will just be on the smaller side, which can cost consumers.

“If there is less of a more desirable size, we’ll have to price that higher if we end up with a lot of one size or a lot of small fruit, you’ll see more promotions at the grocery store for bagged apples or tote apples, anything that can use smaller sizes,” Thomas Wescott explained.

The orchards expedited installing an irrigation system due to the drought but weren’t quick enough to save the pumpkin or squash crops. Now, the orchard is outsourcing these products.

“Any time you have to go and buy from a second or a third party there’s going to be an up charge which then comes out on our pricing at the store so it kind of affects everyone in the entire economy. It effects the grower; it effects the store, and it also ends up effecting the customer at times,” retail manager Sarah Wescott said.

Sarah Wescott said this was the most severe drought she has experienced, but business is still rolling in, especially post-pandemic.

“People want something to do and especially with agritourism there aren’t a lot of people who live on farms any more we’re becoming more and more urbanized, so people love the opportunity to get to see where their food comes from,” Sarah Wescott said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, agritourism contributes almost one billion dollars to the U.S. economy every year.

