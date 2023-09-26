GALLERY: Your creative KTTC 70th logos!

Your creative KTTC 70th logos!
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We asked for your help in personalizing the KTTC 70th logo and you did not disappoint!

By visiting the KTTC at 70 section, you can download our 70th logo coloring sheet. From there, we asked you to let your imagination run wild!

We have received dozens of versions of the logo. Scroll through the gallery below and check back often as we add new submissions!

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries
Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested after groping young girl

Latest News

SW Rochester bridge construction starts Monday
SW Rochester bridge construction starts Monday
Coat Drive
Rochester restaurant begins student coat and mitten drive
The grand opening for the Garden Skatepark.
The Garden Skatepark Grand Opening
SE Minnesota Arts Council awards more than $90k in grants
SE Minnesota Arts Council awards more than $90k in grants