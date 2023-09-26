Empty Bowls is October 10 and 11

Empty Bowls
Empty Bowls(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a to-go-style event where people can enjoy gourmet soups and bread from local restaurants as well as hand-painted bowls. Empty Bowls serves as a reminder of those who may not know where their next meal will come from.

Last year’s to-go style event was a huge success, raising over $80,000. The goal is to have similar success this year.

You can place your order today HERE.

In May 2023, Channel One Food Shelf served nearly 7,000 households, the highest number of shoppers in the history of Channel One.

Empty Bowls remains a crucial part of Channel One’s work to increase food security for friends and neighbors. All funds raised from the 19th annual Empty Bowls will be put back into the community and will directly benefit those who are facing food insecurity in our region.

If you have any additional questions you can reach out to Lori Trotman at loritrotman@channel-one.org.

