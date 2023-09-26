Easy-to-make Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta with Shari Mukherjee
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may remember Shari Mukherjee from Season 10 of Masterchef (here’s a clip of her from the show.) She is a bit of a celebrity in Rochester and a very good home cook.
She joined Midwest Access on Tuesday to give everyone a taste for fall.
Check out the attached video to learn how to make: Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta.
