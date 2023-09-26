Creepy Doll Contest returns for fifth year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Creepy Dolls of the History Center of Olmsted County (HCOC) contest is returning for a fifth year.

This year’s theme is “Creepy Dolls: Murder at the Masquerade!”

2022 Creepy Doll Contest winner Blair Hanscom invited her doll friends to the historic Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester, MN for a masquerade ball. Each doll arrived wearing a suspicious mask found in the History Center vaults. Blaire was later found murdered under mysterious circumstances. The dolls are asking the public to use their sleuthing skills to uncover the motive, weapon, and identity of the guilty doll. And vote for the creepiest suspect! Get ready to explore history and artifact preservation in a historical Halloween Whodunnit!

There are three ways for you to experience the dolls this year.

History Center of Olmsted County Museum Exhibit from October 3rd - 31st. The center is open Wednesdays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for children. Creepy Dolls: Murder at the Masquerade Event on Friday, October 13th at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. This masquerade includes dinner, a cash bar, costume contest, a DJ, live painting and more. You can inspect the displays at the event. The 18+ event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with $35 regular admission or $30 for HCOC members. Social Media - Follow the HCOC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to follow along.

The Creepy Doll Contest began in 2019 after a series of social media posts that went viral with rarely seen creepy dolls from HCOC’s collection of artifacts.

The collection features 124 vintage dolls ranging from 1825 to 1985.

