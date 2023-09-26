Cool with showers today and Wednesday; Sunny and warmer late this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have yet another gray and unsettled day ahead of us as the same storm system that has been bringing rain to the area for four days remains planted in the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light showers throughout the day. High temperatures will likely be the coolest of the week this afternoon, mainly in the mid-60s with a northeast breeze that may add an extra chill to the air.

The rain will become much lighter and more sparse in nature after sunset with spotty showers and sprinkles in the area tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s with light northeast winds.

Clouds will again be prevalent in our area on Wednesday with just a few breaks of sunshine expected. Some spotty rain showers or sprinkles will still be possible at times in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s and cool east winds.

Cloud cover will gradually clear off on Thursday as the storm system finally exits the region to the east. Expect bright, mild weather in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70s and a slight southeast breeze.

Abundant sunshine and an increasingly gusty south breeze will help pull in much warmer air for Friday and the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Friday. We’ll get a taste of summer warmth as we move into October this weekend as highs will be in the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Thick clouds and occasional rain will make for a cool day in the area. Expect high temperatures in the mid 60s with a Northeast breeze. There will be a chance of sparse showers on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Sunshine will return later this week and the weekend will feel summer like with highs in the low 80s. #weather#weatherman#kttcwx#minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

