Carnival worker arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor in La Crescent

(Monticello Police department)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A carnival worker is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor at Applefest in La Crescent earlier this month.

According to an order of detention, Peter John Guse, 33, of Mapleton is facing two charges: Criminal Sexual Conduct - 5th Degree - Nonconsensual sexual contact and Disorderly Conduct.

A female victim told La Crescent police that on Friday, September 15, she was riding the carousel when the assault happened. She said Guse was running the carousel and staring at her chest. She said he proceeded to touch her inappropriately and looked down her shirt.

The victim’s age is not listed in the government document.

Guse is no longer listed on the Houston County jail roster.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries
Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested after groping young girl

Latest News

GALLERY: Your creative KTTC 70th logos!
GALLERY: Your creative KTTC 70th logos!
Your creative KTTC 70th logos!
Your creative KTTC 70th logos!
Plummer House
A tour of the Plummer House on Midwest Access
Halloween Warmup at Matchbox Children's Theatre
Halloween returns to Matchbox Children’s Theatre