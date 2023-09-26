Carnival worker arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor in La Crescent

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A carnival worker is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor at Applefest in La Crescent earlier this month.

According to an order of detention, Peter John Guse, 33, of Mapleton is facing two charges: Criminal Sexual Conduct - 5th Degree - Nonconsensual sexual contact and Disorderly Conduct.

A female victim told La Crescent police that on Friday, September 15, she was riding the carousel when the assault happened. She said Guse was running the carousel and staring at her chest. She said he proceeded to touch her inappropriately and looked down her shirt.

The victim’s age is not listed in the government document.

Guse is no longer listed on the Houston County jail roster.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.