Athlete of the Week - Beau Wiersma, Kingsland Knights Football

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Kingsland Knights are 4-0 halfway through the season, largely in part to senior running back, Beau Wiersma. Three things separate him from his competition.

“My strength, I mean I put in a lot of work in the weight room this offseason. So, my strength is way up,” started Wiersma. “My vision, my quick feet. That all plays a good aspect to a good running back.”

There’s also something his coach sees is unmatched.

“But in all the years I’ve been involved in football, I’ve never experienced anyone that goes at it quite like he does,” said Kingsland head coach, Matt Kolling.

His last performance: 8 carries, 157 yards, and four rushing touchdowns. every other time Wiersma touched the ball, he was in the end zone.

“Crazy,” stated Wiersma. “I mean, you only put up those numbers in video games and I did it on Friday. So, it feels really good.”

Beau was good in 2022, and he’s handled the expectation to be great this season as well.

“I think I’ve handled it really well, and I think the boys have handled it really well as well,” added Kolling. “Everyone wants to be here. Everyone wants to play the game of football here together, and I think that’s really helping us this season.”

“That’s been a dream of mine for a long time,” mentioned Wiersma. “I mean, obviously, I worked really hard towards it, and it would be a crazy feeling for my senior year to take home that title. It would be awesome.”

Next for Wiersma and the Knights, they’ll host the Houston Hurricanes, on Friday.

