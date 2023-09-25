A tour of the Plummer House on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plummer House is a staple in Rochester. It can be seen from Highway 52 on Pill Hill and has a rich history with the city.

The home serves as a tourist attraction, a facility for weddings, receptions, meetings, instructional classes, and parties for groups up to 100 people. The house is under the general supervision of the Director of Parks and Recreation. Rental of the house includes the grounds.

You can book reservations at the Parks & Recreation Department main office (507-328-2525.)

More information here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.