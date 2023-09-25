A tour of the Plummer House on Midwest Access

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plummer House is a staple in Rochester. It can be seen from Highway 52 on Pill Hill and has a rich history with the city.

The home serves as a tourist attraction, a facility for weddings, receptions, meetings, instructional classes, and parties for groups up to 100 people. The house is under the general supervision of the Director of Parks and Recreation.  Rental of the house includes the grounds.

You can book reservations at the Parks & Recreation Department main office (507-328-2525.)

More information here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries
Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested after groping young girl

Latest News

Halloween Warmup at Matchbox Children's Theatre
Halloween returns to Matchbox Children’s Theatre
Branis Together for a Cure 2-Mile/5K Run Event
Raising awareness for those affected by brain tumors
Brains together for a Cure 5K Run
A tour of the Plummer house in Rochester