SW Rochester bridge construction starts Monday

road construction
road construction(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Drivers will experience reduced lanes on the 6th Street SW Bridge over Highway 52 starting Monday.

Crews will be making repairs to the planter boxes on both sides of the bridge.

According to the City of Rochester, one lane will remain open in each direction throughout the project.

Work will only occur on one side of the bridge at a time. The project will begin on the south side.

Sidewalks will be completely closed on the side where construction is happening.

Work is expected to last through Friday, September 29.

