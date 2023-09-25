Shower chances today and Tuesday; Warm sunshine returns later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that has brought rainfall to the area over the last three days continues to hover nearby today, producing clouds and rain chances to start the work week. Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Some downpours of rainfall will be possible with the heaviest activity likely happening east of Rochester later today. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with a light southwest breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Temps will hover in the 60s in most of the area. (KTTC)

So far, we’ve measured between one and six inches areawide since Friday. The Rochester International Airport is reporting a three-day total of 2.73 inches. The rainfall deficit for the year currently stands at 4.40 inches.

Up to six inches of rainfall was measured in our area over the weekend. (KTTC)

Rainfall chances will increase as we move toward the early evening hours today. (KTTC)

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s and a light northeast breeze.

The storm system will slowly migrate eastward through the heart of our local area on Tuesday, keeping the threat of showers and a stray thunderstorm or two in the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s with light northeast winds.

Half an inch of rainfall is possible in Rochester this week. Higher totals are expected to the east through Tuesday. (KTTC)

Wednesday looks like a much drier day with a stray sprinkle or two possible, but otherwise gray and cool conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a slight easterly breeze.

Clouds will slowly clear off on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 70s. Abundant sunshine and a southerly breeze Friday and Saturday will help temperatures warm to the mid and upper 70s.

Temps will warm to the 70s this weekend after the clouds and rain showers from the early week storm system move away to the east. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers on Sunday with partly sunny skies, and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

High temps will warm to the 70s later this week and during the weekend. (KTTC)

