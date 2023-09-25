Shower chances continue through Tuesday; Sunnier, warmer days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that has brought rainfall to the area over the last three days continues to hover nearby today, producing clouds and rain chances to start the work week. Expect breaks of sunshine today with showers and a few thunderstorms possible, especially in the afternoon. Some downpours of rainfall will be possible with the heaviest activity likely happening east of Rochester later today. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with a light southwest breeze.

So far, we’ve measured between one and six inches areawide since Friday. The Rochester International Airport is reporting a three-day total of 2.73 inches. The rainfall deficit for the year currently stands at 4.40 inches.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s and a light northeast breeze.

The storm system will slowly migrate eastward through the heart of our local area on Tuesday, keeping the threat of showers and a stray thunderstorm or two in the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s with light northeast winds.

Wednesday looks like a much drier day with a stray sprinkle or two possible, but otherwise gray and cool conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a slight easterly breeze.

Clouds will slowly clear off on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 70s. Abundant sunshine and a southerly breeze Friday and Saturday will help temperatures warm to the mid and upper 70s.

There will be a chance of isolated showers on Sunday with partly sunny skies, and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

