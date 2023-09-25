Rochester restaurant begins student coat and mitten drive

Coat Drive
Coat Drive(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s not winter yet, but a local restaurant wants to make sure kids are ready to stay warm once it does get colder.

Five West is having a coat and mitten drive for Rochester Public Schools students starting September 25, through October 15.

You can drop off new or gently used coats, waterproof mittens, boots, and snow pants at the restaurant, located at 1991 Commerce Drive NW.

Anyone who donates will receive a mystery envelope containing free desserts, entrees, appetizers, or gift cards as a thank you for keeping our kids warm this winter.

Five West will be having a Coat & Mitten Drive for Rochester Public Schools starting today through October 15th! 🧥🧤 Drop...

Posted by Five West Kitchen + Bar on Friday, September 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Flamingos stand by the water along a Lake Michigan beach on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Port...
Flamingos visit Wisconsin beach in a first for the northern state
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Lake City musical community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases
Lake City music community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases

Latest News

Crash
Traffic stopped on 1-90 near Dover after crash
Fall pumpkins
Lake City celebrates fall with annual festival
Lake City musical community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases
Lake City music community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases
KTTC News at 5 - Sunday
Lake City Fall Fest