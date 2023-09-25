Rochester restaurant begins student coat and mitten drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s not winter yet, but a local restaurant wants to make sure kids are ready to stay warm once it does get colder.

Five West is having a coat and mitten drive for Rochester Public Schools students starting September 25, through October 15.

You can drop off new or gently used coats, waterproof mittens, boots, and snow pants at the restaurant, located at 1991 Commerce Drive NW.

Anyone who donates will receive a mystery envelope containing free desserts, entrees, appetizers, or gift cards as a thank you for keeping our kids warm this winter.

Five West will be having a Coat & Mitten Drive for Rochester Public Schools starting today through October 15th! 🧥🧤 Drop... Posted by Five West Kitchen + Bar on Friday, September 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.