Rochester man arrested after groping young girl

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was arrested Saturday afternoon after groping an 11-year-old girl in the hallway of an apartment building on 4th Ave. SE.

The Rochester Police Department (RPD) were called to the building for an unknown incident around 2 p.m.

Ahmed Barrow, 39, of Rochester was later found and arrested after police were given a statement by the girl.

According to RPD, the girl was walking down the hallway of the building when Barrow groped her.

The victim and Barrow did not know each other but police believe he lives in the area.

Barrow is being charged with 4th-Degree Criminal Sexual Contact.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Flamingos stand by the water along a Lake Michigan beach on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Port...
Flamingos visit Wisconsin beach in a first for the northern state
Lake City musical community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases
Lake City music community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
SW Rochester bridge construction starts Monday
SW Rochester bridge construction starts Monday