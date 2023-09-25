Raising awareness for those affected by brain tumors

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Brains Together for a Cure started in 2007 by a group of dedicated women who saw a need to bring awareness to brain tumor survivors and to eventually find a cure. On Saturday, October 7 the organization will hold an annual 2-Mile Walk/5K Run to honor those who lost their battle with brain tumors.

The location of the event will be at Rochester Community & Technical College (RCTC) Fieldhouse at 9 a.m. Co-Founder Shelly Kuhlmann and former Mayo Administrator Mark Rieder were guests on Midwest Access Monday to speak more about the event.

If you would like more information, you can contact its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries
Fatal Crash graphic
Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County
Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Flamingos stand by the water along a Lake Michigan beach on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Port...
Flamingos visit Wisconsin beach in a first for the northern state

Latest News

Brains together for a Cure 5K Run
A tour of the Plummer house in Rochester
Halloween Warmup at Matchbox Children's Theatre
Halloween returns to Matchbox Children’s Theatre
Actor Tim Sailer portrays Henry Jekyll in Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde now playing at Commonweal Theatre