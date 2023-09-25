Raising awareness for those affected by brain tumors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Brains Together for a Cure started in 2007 by a group of dedicated women who saw a need to bring awareness to brain tumor survivors and to eventually find a cure. On Saturday, October 7 the organization will hold an annual 2-Mile Walk/5K Run to honor those who lost their battle with brain tumors.

The location of the event will be at Rochester Community & Technical College (RCTC) Fieldhouse at 9 a.m. Co-Founder Shelly Kuhlmann and former Mayo Administrator Mark Rieder were guests on Midwest Access Monday to speak more about the event.

If you would like more information, you can contact its website here.

