Isolated showers tonight and Tuesday

Sunshine and 70s return later this week
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us managed some decent rainfall amounts over the past weekend, with totals ranging from 1.50″ to over 6″ rain between Friday and Sunday.

As the associated low-pressure system continues to move through the Upper Midwest, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and again Tuesday. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the mid and upper 50s with overcast skies. Winds will be light out of the east at 3-8 mph.

Off and on rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible again on Tuesday as this slow-moving low-pressure system gradually exits the region. A complete washout is not expected. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s with light northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Rainfall amounts ranging from 0.10″ to 0.25″ are possible areawide with higher amounts of 0.50″ to 1.00″ along and east of the Mississippi River.

A couple of stray showers may linger into Wednesday as this low finally exits the Upper Midwest, otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions remain with seasonal temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

Sunshine and 70s return to the region by the late week, arriving Thursday. Temperatures will climb well above normal by the weekend, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

