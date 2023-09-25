Halloween returns to Matchbox Children’s Theatre

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Matchbox Children’s Theatre will celebrate its 40th annual Halloween Warm-Up September 29 and 30 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The venue will take place at Jay C. Hormel Nature Center located at 1304 21st Street NE in Austin.

Tickets are $10 per person and guest 3 and under are free. A small group of participants will be guided through the woods for a short half mile loop. Groups go out every 10 minutes starting at 6:30 pm.

Angie Sedgwick Perry, Kylie Larson and Michael King from Matchbox Children Theatre were guests on Midwest Access Monday.

If you would like to get tickets for the event, you can check it out here.

