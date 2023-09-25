Two dead after crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County

SUMNER CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people were killed in an accident between a vehicle and an Amish buggy Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Fillmore County Road 1 near Sumner Center, which is a little more than 6 miles northeast of Racine.

Two others involved in the crash were transported to Mayo Clinic St. Marys in Rochester with unknown injuries.

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, County Road 1 is closed near Sumner Center remains closed at this time.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. KTTC will update this story when more information becomes available.

