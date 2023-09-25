Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde now playing at Commonweal Theatre

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) –The Commonweal Theatre has brought the classic horror tale of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde to the stage. The stage play is running from September 29 to October 29 and is suited for mature high schoolers and adults. Actor Tim Sailer who portrays Henry Jekyll dropped by Midwest Access today to discuss his role in the show.

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can check it out here or call to reserve seats at (800) 657-7025.

