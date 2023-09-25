Albert Lea city council expected to approve preliminary budget, tax levy

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea city council has a full agenda Monday night as it considers the 2024 city budget and property tax levy.

According to Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray, like many cities across the state, Albert Lea is feeling the effect of inflation.

“Inflation is just raising our costs like crazy” Murray said. “Whether it’s labor, whether it’s buying materials or cars for the police force, it can be a lot of different costs there.”

The council will most likely be approving a 2024 city budget of $19.9 million, up 10%, or $1.8 million, from 2023. The council will also be considering a 5.5% property tax levy increase. According to the city’s example, for a house that costs $100,000, the taxes would be around $542 per year, an increase of nearly $20 per year.

Murray said the budget and tax proposal is higher than what he would like it to be right now.

“The 5.5 is the highest our levy can be,” Murray said. “So, if we can work on it and get those numbers down to 4, 3%, something a little more reasonable. We’re in negotiations right now, we’re looking at all our costs for next year, and so there’s a lot of things we need to finalize here over the next few months.”

The mayor said he is committed to keeping the costs to residents down.

“We don’t want to see people taxed more and more,” he said. “The more we have to pay in taxes this community, the less we have to spend on things like retail and things of that nature. So, we want people’s budget to not be affected too dramatically.”

Murray said the Local Government Aid certification the city received from the state has been very helpful. He said without it, costs would be much higher. According to the city, it spends 43% of its budget on public safety, 21% on parks and recreation, 16% on public works and 15% on things like elections and other government costs.

The meeting is at 7:00 p.m. at Albert Lea City Hall. The full agenda can be found here.

