8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the...
The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while landing in Florida on Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 was headed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it “experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida,” the statement said.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said. The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Flamingos stand by the water along a Lake Michigan beach on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Port...
Flamingos visit Wisconsin beach in a first for the northern state
Lake City musical community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases
Lake City music community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases
I-90 Crash near Dover, Courtesy: Jake Janssen
UPDATE: I-90 crash near Dover leaves WI woman with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police open sexual offenses investigation after allegations about Russell Brand