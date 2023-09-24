Lake City music community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases

Lake City musical community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases
Lake City musical community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lake City music community hosted a musical benefit concert at First Lutheran Church for music teacher Carey Kopp on Sunday afternoon.

Carey Kopp is is a mother of two children and has been teaching music for more than 24 years in Lake City. She was diagnosed with lung cancer, interstitial lung disease, and an autoimmune disorder in January 2023.

For many Lake City music students, Kopp was more than a teacher.

“Carey’s gotta be one of my favorite teachers. I am not gonna cry. I’ve been a student of hers for the past 5 years. She’s one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. Incredibly funny and sarcastic... She’s truly one of the best people. She’s touched the heart of so so many kids.”

Lincoln High School Junior Ada Alkire

“She can have the roughest day ever but she can always stay upbeat. She can always stay on task, and be like the best version of herself.”

Lincoln High School Senior Logan Norlund

“She’s impacted everyone and it’s great to see everyone giving back to her now coming together in time of need like this.”

Lincoln High School Senior Noah

Kopp received strong support from the community and the musical benefit concert had more than a hundred people in attendance. Alkire says she is making a special gift for her teacher.

“I kept a little quote book of just random things that happened that she said and other people said in class. And I have been planning on writing all of that down into a book and giving it to her when I graduate.”

Lincoln High School Junior Ada Alkire

All proceeds and donations to First Lutheran Church goes to Carey Kopp. To contribute, you can reach out to First Lutheran Church through their website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
New director for office of cannabis management says she will not take role
Stewartville's Carter Miller celebrates TD vs. PEM.
Sports Extra 9/22
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago

Latest News

Fall pumpkins
Lake City celebrates fall with annual festival
KTTC News at 5 - Sunday
Lake City Fall Fest
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
Dogs Downtown returns to the Med City