Lake City celebrates fall with annual festival

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Lake City is celebrating the fall season’s arrival with their annual Fall Fest.

The city is hosting five weeks of fall festivities for families with food, drinks, games, and activities.

The Fall Fest was initially planned to start with a Junior Royalty Coronation event on Sunday, September 24. However, the event was cancelled due to weather.

Lake City will have their premier apple harvest event called Johnny Appleseed Days beginning Saturday, September 30.

This fun event will feature an annual beer and cider fest along with food trucks, a bean bag tournament, a pie eating contest, and more.

There will also be more family-friendly events such as a haunted trail and a wine tasting activity in the weeks to follow.

More information on the Fall Fest can be found at the Lake City Chamber of Commerce’s website.

