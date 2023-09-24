Lake City celebrates fall with annual festival

By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Lake City is celebrating the fall season’s arrival with their annual Fall Fest.

The city is hosting five weeks of fall festivities for families with food, drinks, games, and activities.

The Fall Fest was initially planned to start with a Junior Royalty Coronation event on Sunday, September 24. However, the event was cancelled due to weather.

Lake City will have their premier apple harvest event called Johnny Appleseed Days beginning Saturday, September 30.

This fun event will feature an annual beer and cider fest along with food trucks, a bean bag tournament, a pie eating contest, and more.

There will also be more family-friendly events such as a haunted trail and a wine tasting activity in the weeks to follow.

More information on the Fall Fest can be found at the Lake City Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Severe weather cancels Luke Bryan concert in Eyota
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
New director for office of cannabis management says she will not take role
Stewartville's Carter Miller celebrates TD vs. PEM.
Sports Extra 9/22
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago

Latest News

Lake City musical community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases
Lake City music community hosts concert for music teacher facing three diseases
KTTC News at 5 - Sunday
Lake City Fall Fest
Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
Dogs Downtown returns to the Med City