Dogs Downtown returns to the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It may have been raining for most of the day, but that didn’t stop dog owners from having a fun day out with their pets.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance and Subaru of Rochester hosted the city’s annual Dogs Downtown. Here residents could bring themselves and their pets to enjoy a variety of fun activities throughout the day.

The event was designed for current residents of the downtown area of Rochester, but the Downtown Alliance wanted to reach out to new residents as well.

“It’s for the residents of downtown, but we wanted to reach out the new students. We have a thousand students in downtown Rochester now, many of whom are away from home for the first time missing their furry friends. So we invited them especially to come here and see other pets,” Interim director of the Rochester downtown alliance Kathleen Harrington said.

